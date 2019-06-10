Bakersfield doctor placed on probation by state medical board in connection with alcohol-related convictions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor has been placed on probation by the Medical Board of California following two misdemeanor convictions related to drinking and driving.

The board’s decision, which took effect Friday, places Shannon K. Smith on probation for five years and imposes a number of terms and conditions, including that she abstain from using alcohol and drugs.

Smith did not immediately return a call for comment Monday.

During the first year of probation, Smith, listed as a Kaiser Permanente provider, will be subject to between 52 to 104 random tests for the detection of alcohol and drugs, according to the decision. She must attend substance abuse support group meetings at least once per week, and must have a licensed health care professional monitor her while at work, the decision says.

Also, within 30 days of the decision taking effect, Smith must undergo a clinical diagnostic evaluation by a licensed physician and surgeon approved by the board.

“The clinical diagnostic evaluation report shall set forth, in the evaluator’s opinion, whether (Smith) has a substance abuse problem, whether (Smith) is a threat to herself or others, and recommendations for substance abuse treatment, practice restrictions, or other recommendations related to (Smith’s) rehabilitation and ability to practice safely,” the decision says.

Details of the two alcohol-related incidents of which Smith was convicted are included in the document.

On Jan. 25, 2016, Smith hit the vehicle in front of her in the drive-thru lane at an In-N-Out restaurant, the decision says. She told officers she was looking at her phone when she hit the other vehicle and had not been drinking.

Smith performed poorly during field sobriety tests, according to the decision, and a blood sample returned a blood-alcohol content of 0.156 percent, nearly twice the legal limit. She pleaded no contest about six months later to a “wet and reckless” charge, which carries much the same penalties as a DUI.

The second incident occurred at about 12:54 a.m. Jan. 19, 2017, when police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in which Smith’s vehicle was found straddling a center median, according to the decision. She had an unsteady gate, slurred speech and told an officer, “I already know I’m going to jail,” the decision says.

Smith fell backward during a field sobriety test and was caught by an officer before hitting the ground, according to the decision. She performed a breath test that showed her blood-alcohol level at .220 percent at 1:27 a.m. and .229 percent at 1:30 a.m.

Smith told police she’s employed as a physician and gets “extremely stressed” with her work, the decision says. She said she drinks to calm down and deal with her stress.

In June 2017, Smith pleaded no contest to a DUI charge and was sentenced to 45 days in jail, three years of probation and ordered to install an ignition interlock device on her vehicle, the decision says.

In an interview in May 2018 with investigators from the state Department of Consumer Affairs, Smith admitted to both incidents of driving under the influence and said she never reported either of her convictions to the medical board, according to the decision. She said she hadn’t been aware of the requirement to report arrests and convictions until shortly before the interview.