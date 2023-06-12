BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor has been placed on four years’ probation by the Medical Board of California on allegations of negligence, unprofessional conduct and inaccurate record-keeping.

Dr. Carlos A. Alvarez was accused of failing to properly document care to patients including a woman in her 70s who “was on one of the most dangerous combinations of controlled medications, and was likely unaware of the risks,” according to medical board documents. It was also alleged he allowed staff who weren’t licensed physicians to practice medicine, and didn’t properly manage one patient’s hypertension and another’s diabetes, among other accusations listed in the documents.

As part of a settlement that took effect last month, Alvarez must attend a clinical competence assessment program, a 40-hour education program “aimed at correcting any areas of deficient practice or knowledge,” a course in prescribing practices, medical record-keeping course and an ethics course, according to the medical board. He must have a doctor approved by the board monitor his practice and submit quarterly reports on his performance. Alvarez is prohibited from supervising physician assistants during probation.

Alvarez has previously been disciplined by the board, placed on 35 months’ probation in 2017 following accusations of gross negligence for “incomplete and illegible recordkeeping and deficient patient care.”