Bakersfield doctor identified as man killed in Westside Parkway crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rodney Mark Root, a prominent Bakersfield physician with nearly four decades of experience, has been identified as the man killed in a motorcycle crash on the Westside Parkway earlier this week.

Root, 65, who went by “Mark,” was found dead Tuesday morning, according to coroner’s officials. The California High Patrol said the crash likely happened Monday night.

Root rode a motorcycle headed east, just west of Coffee Road, when it left the roadway, traveled down an embankment and struck a fence, throwing him, officers said.