Bakersfield DMV field office to reopen Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles’ Bakersfield field office will be one of 25 across the state that will reopen on Friday.

The office, located at 3120 F St., will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Wednesday, where it will open at 9 a.m. The department said this reopening will be to assist customers with appointments and transactions that require an in-person visit.

“The DMV continues to encourage customers to use online services, its expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including driver license and vehicle registration renewals,” the department said.

If a customer approaches an employee with an issue that can be handled online, DMV staff may direct them to online services and other available options to complete their transactions.

The DMV said employees will maintain physical distancing while serving customers, who will also be required to wear a face covering and remain six feet apart in line.

The DMV said offices will be disinfected regularly and will providing hand-washing stations for customer use.

Entry into the buildings will be metered and customers may experience extended wait times, the department said.