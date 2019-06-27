Bakersfield discusses how to spend extra Measure N revenue

The Kern County Animal Services will be offering several programs before and after the 4th of July holiday this year in order to help animals get back home after escaping due to the loud bangs and flashes from fireworks.

The services provided by KCAS includes free microchipping for cats and dogs at any Kern County Animal Shelter during normal business hours. The first 125 Bakersfield residents providing a proof of address can also get there pet microchipped at the "Microchip Mania!" event at the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, located at 201 South Mount Vernon Ave. The event will be held on June 29, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.