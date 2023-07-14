BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — La Rosa Fruit Bars and Ice Cream is a family-owned business that’s been around for more than 40 years. Now new commercials are getting attention and creating a buzz around their hometown brand.

When you think of cold La Rosa bars, you often think of the iconic La Rosa push carts, but now they might be known for their entertaining advertising.

“I wanted to use one of the La Rosa Bars as an actual plot device in the story I came up with and I thought because of its size, it could maybe be a ping pong paddle,” Keaton Punch, a creative digital artist and the man behind the creative videos said. “It turned out so almost outrageous.”

Punch got his start shooting and editing music videos. He even recently won cinematographer of the year at the Bakersfield Music Awards.

This isn’t Punch’s first commercial for La Rosa. But this year, he wanted to go above and beyond.

“I wanted a very exciting moment to make this whole commercial stand out and that’s where the moments of the ping pong paddle shattering came into play and what made people so excited to see it,” Punch said.

While Punch’s effects may look like Hollywood CGI, they are actually homemade props and create a real “WOW” factor.

“I don’t really know much about CGI, so I do as much as I can practically for my effects,” Punch said. “I used a Dremel to cut it up into different pieces and for the moment when it’s shattering onto the table I had my actor hold it all on top of the paddle like a stack and then hit it with the handle.”

Punch worked closely with Norma Diaz, owner of La Rosa. She hopes the commercial brings joy to those in Kern County.

“I hope they see it’s a ton of fun, brings smiles to people’s faces and watch it over and over, because you’re going to see something different every time,” Diaz said. “I want to entertain and to make people laugh and I think that is what is most fulfilling for me is to make something that people can be excited to share and maybe inspires them to make something wacky on their own.”

It’s important to note, no real La Rosa Bars melted in the making of these commercials. They are actually all made by Punch.