Bakersfield Deputy Fire Chief Martinusen retires after serving for more than 30 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Deputy Fire Chief Trevor Martinusen is retiring after 30 years of service.

Martinusen started his career in 1990 with CAL Fire, then went to the Bakersfield Fire Department in 1991. He steadily moved up the ranks since and served a the Deputy Chief of Operations.

During his career he spent several years in training, developing programs, instructing, COVID-19 lead, and a key player in the development of the wellness program.

Martinusen also dedicated hundreds of hours on the Burn Foundation and Relief Association.