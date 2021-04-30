Bakersfield Deputy Fire Chief Martinusen retires after serving for more than 30 years

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Deputy Fire Chief Trevor Martinusen is retiring after 30 years of service.

Martinusen started his career in 1990 with CAL Fire, then went to the Bakersfield Fire Department in 1991. He steadily moved up the ranks since and served a the Deputy Chief of Operations.

During his career he spent several years in training, developing programs, instructing, COVID-19 lead, and a key player in the development of the wellness program.

Martinusen also dedicated hundreds of hours on the Burn Foundation and Relief Association.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News