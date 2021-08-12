Bakersfield DBA discusses ways to address homeless crisis during Block to Block meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Downtown Business Association weighed in on the homeless crisis during its Block to Block meeting yesterday.

Organizers say they want the city to provide private security to protect businesses, as Bakersfield police officers are stretched thin. The push comes after a string of vandalism in the downtown area that some shopkeepers blame on the local homeless population, as well as those with drug addictions or mental health issues.

“The businesses are going to come together and pitch in to pay for a presence downtown during the day. They’ll be walking patrol and we’re going to try that and see how well that works out for downtown businesses,” said DBA President Melanie Farmer.

The DBA says it applauds the efforts of the Brundage Lane Navigation Center and that we as a community need to do everything we can to help the homeless find permanent solutions to this crisis.