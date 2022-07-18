BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cracker Barrel announced Monday it is hiring more than 200 employees for its Bakersfield location and expects to open mid-August.

The Southern-themed chain is hiring for all positions on the restaurant and retail side at the California Avenue location and candidates are encouraged to apply here.

“We’re committed to creating an inclusive and engaging work environment and pride ourselves on attracting, selecting, developing, and retaining high-performing talent with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives,” said a release.

The company also released photos of themed walls for the Bakersfield location, created specifically to reflect aspects of Kern County. There is a music wall, oil wall and agriculture wall.

Other highlights include framed California postcards from across the state, old ice cream boxes, a portrait of a Mexican American soldier and a 1930s-era “See Mexico This Year” Southern Pacific Railroad poster.