BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield couple is celebrating their upcoming wedding – by saving dogs from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

Friday morning, 35 dogs of all sizes were loaded onto a bus at the shelter- bound for BARC’s rescue in Calgary, Canada where they have eager adopters waiting for them.

The transport is a wedding gift for Joshua Proctor, Animal Behaviorist at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, and his fiance Rose Candelaria.

The couple met four years ago when Rose was a volunteer at the shelter. Since then they’ve done countless transports, resulting in thousands of lives saved.

“We started trying ways to get the community more involved, so we were doing events and fundraisers and all that fun planning just turned into dates and a whole relationship,” Candelaria said.

“I proposed to her on the way back from a transport in Washington so we thought it was fitting to also ask the rescues to do a transport as our wedding present,” Proctor said.

The couple’s goal was 100 dogs saved this week from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center – and they’re almost there, with 91.

Congratulations to the happy couple!