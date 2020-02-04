Bakersfield couple arrested for identity theft, counterfeiting in Morro Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Alden Mahoney (left), Holly Lynn Mahoney (right) / Photo: Morro Bay Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield couple has been arrested by Morro Bay police for allegedly being found with stolen mail, phony cash and IDs during a traffic stop last week.

Morro Bay police said they arrested Michael Aden Mahoney, 38, and Holly Lynn Mahoney, 33, on Feb. 1 on charges related to identity theft, possession of stolen property and counterfeiting.

  • Michael Alden Mahoney, 38 / Photo: Morro Bay Police Department
  • Holly Lynn Mahoney, 33 / Photo: Morro Bay Police Department

According to the department, officers pulled over Michael Aden Mahoney for failing to stop at a stop sign in the 300 block of Atascadero Road. He and his passenger, Holly Mahoney, both had warrants for their arrest.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found mail allegedly stolen from a Morro Bay business, stolen credit cards and fake IDs with Michael Mahoney’s image, but someone else’s name, address, and birth date, along with counterfeit $100 bills.

Michael Mahoney was being held on $67,500 bond; Holly Mahoney was not in custody according to a San Luis Obispo County inmate database.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News