Bakersfield couple arrested for identity theft, counterfeiting in Morro Bay

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield couple has been arrested by Morro Bay police for allegedly being found with stolen mail, phony cash and IDs during a traffic stop last week.

Morro Bay police said they arrested Michael Aden Mahoney, 38, and Holly Lynn Mahoney, 33, on Feb. 1 on charges related to identity theft, possession of stolen property and counterfeiting.

Michael Alden Mahoney, 38 / Photo: Morro Bay Police Department

Holly Lynn Mahoney, 33 / Photo: Morro Bay Police Department

According to the department, officers pulled over Michael Aden Mahoney for failing to stop at a stop sign in the 300 block of Atascadero Road. He and his passenger, Holly Mahoney, both had warrants for their arrest.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found mail allegedly stolen from a Morro Bay business, stolen credit cards and fake IDs with Michael Mahoney’s image, but someone else’s name, address, and birth date, along with counterfeit $100 bills.

Michael Mahoney was being held on $67,500 bond; Holly Mahoney was not in custody according to a San Luis Obispo County inmate database.