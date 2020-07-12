Bakersfield Country Club honors former groundskeeper Steve Scarbrough’s memory with newly dedicated tee boxes

Two country club members took it upon themselves to complete Scarbrough's vision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — His name is among the elite in California when it comes to golf course groundskeepers, but cancer ended Steve Scarbrough’s life three years ago at age 57. But Friday, his contributions, vision and plans for two tee boxes at the Bakersfield Country Club were honored in his memory.

Scarbrough left begins some unfinished business at the country club where he was golf course superintendent for 36 years. He had long-standing plans to enlarge and enhance the shared tee box for the blue tees at holes 6 and 9.

But cancer forced Scarbrough into early retirement and the blueprints for the tee boxes gathered dust. Until club members Kevin Small and Chuck Simmons recently put up the money and the manpower to bring Scarbrough’s dream to life.

A quiet ceremony dedicated the addition, complete with a plaque to honor Scarbrough for his lifetime of contributions to the game of golf at Bakersfield Country Club.

“He felt honored to be working here with a group of people who always supported him,” Scarbrough’s widow Carrie said. “He enjoyed it. He loved it. He loved what he did, and this is a very special place for all of us and our families.”

The ceremony was capped with Kevin Small and Chuck Simmons hitting commemorative tee shots off the newly-improved tee box.