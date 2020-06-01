Bakersfield Councilwoman Jacqui Sullivan confirms she will not run for re-election this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan has announced that she will not be running for another term this November.

During Sullivan’s 25 years of service, the city has nearly doubled in size to a population of nearly 400,000. She has helped bring many new businesses and developments in the expansion of the city. She has served as the representative for Ward 6, which covers a swath of southwest Bakersfield.

Sullivan also worked tirelessly to have the national motto “In God We Trust” displayed in the City Council chambers and has been successful generating support from other county and city governments to also display the motto.

She currently chairs the Community Services Committee and sits on the Legislative and Litigation Committee. Sullivan is on the advisory board for the Salvation Army and is a board member for the Bakersfield AIDS Project as well as President of In God We Trust America.

“I am proud of the years I served alongside some wonderful councilmembers and mayors to help direct the city services that Bakersfield needs and to help the city thrive,” she said in a statement. “I believe we all have contributed to the community that many envy for the great neighborhoods and commercial venues along with a lower cost of living, especially for residential homes. I trust in the years to come that we will continue to have the reputation of providing a safe place and secure place for people to raise their family as well as retire.”