Bakersfield council approves expansion for human waste cleanup program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council approved an expansion of the city’s Biohazard Waste Cleanup Services in Downtown Bakersfield — aka the “poop patrol.”

The program launched in September 2019 sending workers out to comb the streets of Downtown for human waste. Originally set to end in May 2020, its success and public approval has kept it around. A city council vote Wednesday night will provide nearly $44,000 in additional spending on its contract with Asela Environmental Inc.

The new agreement also provides a larger area of Downtown Bakersfield for coverage. Patrols will be added at F and 24th streets and Union Avenue.