BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This year’s crowd at the Bakersfield Condors’ Teddy Bear Toss reportedly shattered a record.

The Condors’ team says a record crowd of 8,994 people on Saturday threw 6,771 stuffed animals onto the ice following the team’s first goal of the game.

The goal was a first for scorer Matvey Petrov, who says the numerous amount of teddy bears was unleashed after his very first pro goal.

“It was unreal to see that many people,” Petrov said in a news release. “To be part of such a special community event is incredible. My dad was in attendance too and it was just the third time he’s seen me play in person outside of Russia, so it was a special night.”

This total brings the Condors all-time Teddy Bear Toss total to 159,916. All bears and stuffed animals thrown were donated to the United Way of Central Eastern California, which organizers say disseminated them to over 50 local non-profits and emergency service organizations for kids in need throughout the year.