Bakersfield Condors season start date moved to Dec. 4

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors won’t play a game until early December following the American Hockey League’s decision to move the season start date as a result of safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new start date is Dec. 4, according to a news release sent Wednesday.

“The AHL will continue to work with the Condors and all its member clubs to monitor developments and local guidelines in all 31 league cities,” the release said. “Further details regarding the 2020-21 American Hockey League schedule will be forthcoming.”