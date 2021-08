BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local company says it has developed a new system to help keep people safe from COVID-19 and other viruses.

The Blackbird Group held an open house to unveil its BIO FOG sanitizing machine. Company officials say the dry fogging system kills 99 percent of viruses, bacteria and germs, adding an extra layer of safety when you go into a building.

The company hopes to get the BIO FOG system into government buildings, hospitals and even schools.