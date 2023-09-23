BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Participants started bright and early this morning at the annual Walk like MADD awareness event.

The event started around 7:30 a.m., on Saturday, at the Park at River Walk. The main goal of the event is to raise money and spread awareness of the damages caused by impaired driving.

Kern County has as many as 4,000 arrests per year related to under the influence driving, acording to MADD.

Carla Pearson, Senior Victims Service Advocate, talked to 17 News about the community showing support earlier today.



