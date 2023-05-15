BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country Music legend Tommy Hays passed away this weekend. He was known as one of the last living musicians who created the Bakersfield Sound.

Tommy Hays was born in Hartshorne, Oklahoma in 1929. He’s considered one of the last Bakersfield Sound pioneers who came to the Kern County community in the 40s.

“Even though it flowered in the 1950’s it was in the 40s that the seeds were sown that became that scene,” Scott Bomar a Bakersfield Sound Historian said. “So losing Tommy is really losing the last spark that became the Bakersfield Sound.”

Tommy’s wife Kim Hays said he had a unique way of playing the guitar.

“He was referred to many times as a Jazz musician trapped in a country body,” Kim said. “His guitar playing was so sweet and so from his heart that that’s why I enjoyed listening to him so much.”

Kim said Tommy was loved by people in our community, across the nation, and even around the world.

“So many people loved him,” Kim said. “He got things from people in Germany. There were people from all across the world listening to the Bakersfield Sound music and Tommy Hays.”

Kim said he made a huge impact on future generations of musicians here in Bakersfield.

“Heaven knows how many people locally he got to play the guitar,” Kim said. “There’s a ton of people in Bakersfield that would have never played the guitar if it weren’t for Tommy”

Tommy wasn’t just known for his guitar. He was a milkman. He was an insurance agent, a hunter, a pilot and someone devoted to his community.

“I can’t tell you how many times I had people say you have a good one,” Kim said. “I’m like yeah I know. I knew when this happened I would be a wreck but you can’t lose someone you’ve loved that long and not be a wreck.”

Tommy had a life goal of his own and Kim says he smashed it out of the ballpark.

“He had a goal when he got older and said, ‘Les Paul played until 92 and I want to beat Les Paul.’ Well, he did,” Kim said.

Christmas Day in 2022 was the last time Tommy was going to perform but he didn’t tell anyone not even Kim until he announced it on stage.

“Instead of starting the song he says first I want to say something. I think my got up and go got up and went,” Kim said. “So this is going to be my last time up here. The best brothers were on either side of him. Immediately tears, and I look out at the congregation and half of them are crying. I was supposed to help him and I’m a wreck. I didn’t know he was going to do that.”

And then there’s the song Tommy sang at his church a while ago.

It’s his song that’s still sung every service.

“In a lot of ways what Tommy represented was the heart of what the Bakersfield music scene really was which was a live music scene,” Bomar said.