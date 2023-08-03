BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman remains in critical condition after being shot outside the Valley Plaza Mall Wednesday night, and it has community members concerned for their safety.

“As a man I feel safe,” Daniel Maya said. “But for my wife and my kids when they come shopping when I’m not around, I feel they could be a little bit tighter with the security.”

Some people do not feel safe when they go to the mall alone.

“I usually come here with a group of people so to an extent I do [feel safe],” says Maryanna Pederson. “If I’m alone, I don’t.”

Ilda Mora, a shopper at the Valley Plaza Mall, says she was present for a shooting at the mall that happened last year.

“It was terrifying,” Mora said. “You just hear the gunshots and you don’t know what to do and you just see everybody running.”

Mora says she is still concerned with her safety today.

“I guess you can never feel safe anywhere,” says Mora. “It’s a crazy world. You just got to do what you’ve got to do.”

Wednesday night’s shooting happened around 8 p.m. outside the Red Robbin restaurant at the Valley Plaza Mall.

Some reports said the shooting was the result of a dog theft, but the Bakersfield Police Department has not confirmed that.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.