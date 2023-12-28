BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kwanzaa celebrates seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, and faith. Each of those principles were acknowledged during Thursday’s celebration of culture and community in Bakersfield.

From the drums to the other cultural performances, to the Kwanzaa lighting ceremony, Community Organizer Faheemah Floyd shares this is a holiday focused on family, community and culture.

“It’s a time for us to come together and reflect on what we’ve experienced here on this land, but also to remember our homeland and remember our roots,” said Floyd.

Kwanzaa is a week-long holiday that is not only a celebration but a period of deep reflection and acknowledgment of a set of principles deeply rooted in African culture.

“The seven principles of Kwanzaa assist us with walking the path of our destiny,” Floyd said. “These principles embody life lessons and life teachings that are useful year-round even outside of Kwanzaa.”

Thursday’s celebration drew a crowd of all ages, some first-timers and some who come annually to see the difference it makes, particularly in youth.

“To have some place where the kids can come and learn about their culture is always a good thing,” said Genesis Hicks, a mother who brings her daughter every year.

“It’s just fun coming here. Like the dancing and stuff,’ said Hicks.

First timer Jazlene Cherry said the event was needed for this community.

“Just to see how we can come out is really beautiful and I would love to be a part of that,” Cherry said.

It is the only Kwanzaa event in town, and Floyd says it allows everyone to come together as an empowered community.

“I take a moment to reflect on my ancestors, I take a moment to reflect on their struggles but also their triumphs and the joy and the gifts and the love that they’ve left us and it makes me feel good as a black person to know that we have created traditions here in this new land that ties us back to our old land and it reminds me that we’re one family,” said Floyd.

Kwanzaa runs until Jan. 1 and the final principle on that day is Imani, or faith, particularly faith in community.