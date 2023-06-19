BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This is the third year Juneteenth has been recognized nationally and Bakersfield organizations celebrated Monday.

All people living in the United States, including the formerly enslaved, were officially granted freedom 158 years ago. It’s come to be known as Juneteenth, a day of celebration and hope for Black equality.

In California’s Central Valley, Bakersfield is home to 7% Black or African American people according to the 2021 census.

But when it comes to celebrating Juneteenth, some say this is just the starting point for great things to come.

“I think the population is growing. I think there are more and more people that are embracing the City of Bakersfield, people coming from different places, I think the city is growing,” Patrick Jackson NAACP Bakersfield Branch President said.

The Glitz Cafe was the spot for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, to host their Juneteenth brunch.

Organizers of the event say while the date is filled with support and pride, there’s still much to do.

“In my own place of employment there’s so many people that just had no idea what Juneteenth was, what it meant and what is symbolized,” Bianca Hanes event coordinator for the NAACP Bakersfield Branch said. “It’s something that it’s not taught in the school system and it is very unfortunate because it is a huge part of this country’s history, it’s a huge fabric of who we are as Black Americans. I mean, we are in every facet of everyone’s lives, so it’s important that everyone knows what Juneteenth is and what it means.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The City of Bakersfield also made a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth.

Hanes added NAACP Juneteenth celebrations are intended to replicate the big atmosphere that was lived when slaves got the news they were completely free 158 years ago.