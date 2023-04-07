BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The holiest day on the Christian calendar, Easter, would not be possible without this day, Good Friday.

It is the day the Christian religion marks the execution of Jesus – two days, according to scripture, before he rolled away the stone on the day of resurrection, the first Easter. And Bakersfield Christian churches commemorated the occasion Friday, each in its own way.

Canyon Hills Church in northwest Bakersfield was nearly full for its Good Friday service and the mood was solemn but celebratory.

“It’s just a special moment to recognize what Jesus did on the cross for us,” Amanda Gentry, who served as a greeter, said. “We get to come together as a community and as a family.”

Good Friday is distinct from Easter, but an essential part of the Easter story, according to Canyon Hills staffer Mikki Schorr.

“It’s quite a difference with today’s service, where we’re honoring and looking at the cross, what happened on the cross,” she said. “Sunday, the sunrise service is the dawn, the sun rising, doves releasing, Jesus is risen and alive.”

In central Bakersfield, Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church celebrated the holiday with a full house – not just inside the sanctuary but outside as well. A succession of worshippers – marching 26 miles to each of the area’s seven Catholic churches – stopped there to rest, cool off with popsicles and pray.

“It’s about 80 of us here today,” Myra Ruiz, who attends Saint Joseph’s on Baker Street, said. “We started at 4 a.m. so we go to seven churches in town and say a prayer in each one.”

Her friend Melissa Pina said there’s spiritual value in physical exertion.

“It’s good that we get uncomfortable,” she said of the arduous trek, “because comfort is the enemy of growth, so it’s good that we do this spiritually, physically and mentally.”

The women had similar plans for Friday evening when they could finally take off their walking shoes and sit down.

“Take Advil,” Ruiz said, “and rest.”

Bakersfield Christians couldn’t have asked for a nicer day to celebrate this holiest of days, Good Friday: Temperatures peaked at 73, the breeze was light and skies were sunny.