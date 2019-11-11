Bakersfield Comic Con returns to Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend

The Kern County Fairgrounds will be filled with superheroes, jedi and more this weekend.

The Bakersfield Comic Con returns to the fairgrounds, located at 1142 S. P St., this weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The event includes vendors, celebrity guests, costume competitions and other activities.

One-day admission is $8 or $15 for both days. Kids ages 8 to 14 are $5 a day or $8 for both days. Children under 8 years old are free. Parking is $5.

For more information, visit bakersfieldcomiccon.com.