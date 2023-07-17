BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s that time of year, Bakersfield College’s theater program has announced their annual summer musical performance of “The Addams Family” taking place later this week, according to a news release.

The musical is a joint collaboration which features the college’s Theater, Choral and Instrumental Music programs.

The musical will be happening in the Edward Simonsen Indoor Theater on the Bakersfield College Campus from July 21 to July 30.

Tickets range from $15 to $20 and can be purchased on BCPerformingArts.eventbrite.com

Performance schedule:

July 21 at 7:30 p.m.

July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

July 23 at 2:00 p.m.

July 27 at 7:30 p.m.

July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

July 30 at 2:00 p.m.