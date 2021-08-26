Bakersfield College’s student-operated restaurant now accepting fall reservations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s student operated restaurant, The Renegade Room is now accepting dine-in reservations and to-go orders for the fall semester.

The Renegade Room is operated by BC Culinary Arts students who are pursuing an Associate Degree and/or Certificate in Culinary Arts, Food Service Management and Dietetic Services.

According to a press release, the program provides hands-on curriculum which is utilized in the student-operated restaurant, The Renegade Room.

Beginning next week The Renegade Room will offer gourmet restaurant style meals on Wednesday afternoons from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. In September, they will introduce dinner reservations on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For more information on the Renegade Room and what menu items they offer you can call 661-395-4441, or click here to make a table reservation.

