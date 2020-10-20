Bakersfield College’s Shakespeare Festival goes virtual with silent comedy movie

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s Shakespeare Festival is going virtual this year with the production of a silent comedy movie called “The Comedy of Errors.”

According to BC, the movie is a story about Antipholus and his servant Dromio, who have just learned that they both have twins and were separated at a very young age. They set out on a journey around the globe to find their long-lost brothers (who just happen to have the same exact name) and land in the town of Ephesus, where hilarity ensues.

Bakersfield College said the slapstick Shakespearean comedy is reimagined for the golden age of silent movies, as the characters follow strict protocols to keep themselves, and each other, safe from a global pandemic.

Donations for a “ticket” will give viewers access to the movie for 24 hours. Click here to purchase a ticket.