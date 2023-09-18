BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over 300 scholarship opportunities will be up for grabs as Bakersfield College’s scholarship program will begin to take applications beginning Oct. 1, the college said in a news release.

The application window will begin Oct. 1 and end on Feb. 1, the college announced. More than 300 different scholarships will be available, which range from $300 to $2,200.

Available scholarships may help students pay for books, tuition and whatever school supplies students need to help them succeed.

For more information on how to apply for a B.C. scholarship, contact Jenae.ortga@Bakersfieldcollege.edu.

If you would like to create a scholarship or donate funds, contact Alyssa Cross at Alyssa.cross@Bakersfieldcollege.edu.