BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s Rodeo team is set to host the West Coast region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) competition in November.

Organizers said the competition will take place at the Kern County Fairgrounds Grandstands on Nov. 11.

The competition will feature the next generation of rodeo stars as they compete vie for titles in a variety of events including: saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and goat tying.

Tickets for the rodeo event are available online and tickets start at $12. BC students with a student ID can get in for $10. Veterans and children under 5 can attend for free.