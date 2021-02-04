Bakersfield College’s online Student Information Desk extends hours to Fridays, Saturdays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s online Student Information Desk (SID) will now be open on Fridays and Saturdays to help register new and returning students for late classes.

The information desk will now be open Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Their hours of operation Monday through Thursday are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SID is a fully staffed Zoom lobby that serves as a “face-to-face” portal for students needing assistance. The information desk helps with questions involving enrollment, academics, financial aid, changing classes, education plans and more. When students connect to the information desk waiting room, they are greeted by a host and cohost who will then transfer them to the designated expert available to assist them. Once the student is transferred, they will meet in a private chat with the expert for further personalized service.

The Student Information Desk (SID) will be open on the following holidays:

● Feb. 12 for Lincoln day from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

● Feb. 15 for Washington day from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Bakersfield College campus remains closed to the general public. BC’s services and programs are virtually open to students through the Student Information Desk.

Visit bakersfieldcollege.edu to access the Student Information Desk (SID).