Bakersfield College’s new southwest center to open for fall semester

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s new southwest center located near Cal State Bakersfield will open in time for the fall semester.

BC SouthWest is located in a three-story, 62,000-square-foot building at the northwest corner of Camino Media and Scarlet Oak Boulevard. The new center will offer general education courses as well as courses in subjects such as business administration, communication studies, teacher education, history and psychology.

Students will also have access to educational advising, counseling, tutoring, a writing center and financial aid assistance, according to the college.

Prior to this center, BC held classes in the southwest area at various locations, including Stockdale High School and Bakersfield Christian High School.

To register for classes at the center, click here. For more information about BC SouthWest, visit bakersfieldcollege.edu/southwest.