BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s Jazz Studies program are set to release, “Big Bang” their first ever CD capturing 13 original compositions from its student musicians, according to a news release.

Under the direction of Professor Kris Tiner, “Big Bang” features 13 tracks selected from over 50 original student compositions, which were recorded in the past two years in the music lab at BC’s Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center, the music department said.

“Big Bang” also includes recordings that won the 2022 DownBeat Student Music Award for Outstanding Community College Small Jazz Combo, at top national recognition.

To celebrate the release, BC Jazz students, along with Jazz Studies faculty, will perform songs from the album as part of “Jazz in the Garden” at the Bakersfield Museum of Art, as part of Downtown Bakersfield’s Second Saturday, organizers said.

You can pick up the CD at the free BMoA performances on Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, both shows will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CD’s can be purchased for a $10 donation.

For program information and future performances visit, BCJazz.org.