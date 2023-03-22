BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College will be bringing back their Garden Fest after a four-year hiatus, according to a release by the college.

BC Garden Fest is a local spring gardening event for agriculture and horticulture enthusiasts of all levels, and it features over 150 vendors and draws thousands of visitors every year, the release says.

This year’s edition themed “Here We Grow Again,” will feature a beer and wine garden, food trucks, seminars with a variety of gardening professionals, and organic gardening events tailored to the health-conscious, organizers say.

BC’s Garden Fest will take place on April 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the college’s Renegade Park on the southeast side of the Panorama Campus located at 1801 Panorama Dr. Admission and parking will be free.

Email gardenfest@bakersfieldcollege.edu for more information.