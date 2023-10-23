BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wylie and May Louise Jones Gallery at Bakersfield College are set to host the 2023 Art Faculty Exhibition running from Oct. 26 to Nov. 30, the college said in a news release.

A round table discussion with the Artists followed by an opening reception happening on Thursday, Oct. 26 with the discussion beginning at 2:40 p.m. in room FA30 and the reception in the gallery is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

The exhibition work ranges from fine art concepts to commercial including mediums from drawing, painting, sculpture and textile to photography, video and digital media.

The Wylie and May Louse Jones Gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.