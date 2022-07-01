BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET partnered with Bakersfield College’s welding program to build a new security gate around the main entrance to our studio.

The project gave the welding students hands-on job training and experience.

17’s Chief Photographer Sam Montero captured the work as it progressed on L Street. The students the craft of welding not only can be good for them in career growth, but they learned life lessons too.

Students have done work at CityServe, Bakersfield Fire stations and at the Bakersfield College campus.

You can support the program by making a donation to B.C. Foundation. And if you do need some welders you can call the welding program at 395-4408.