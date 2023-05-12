BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Bakersfield College is hosting a ribbon cutting event for the new Welcome Center building located on the main campus at 1801 Panorama Drive.

The event is set to take place May 12 at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

There will be multiple speakers giving brief comments prior to the ribbon cutting: Zav Dadabhoy (BC president), Steve Watkin (incoming president), Kern Community College District trustees and a student representative.

The building was made possible by Measure J funding which donated $502 million in 2016 to modernize the Kern Community College District according to a news release.

The Welcome Center serves as a one-stop shop for all students and/or visitors on campus. “Housing offices of admissions, financial aid, outreach, and conference rooms for new student orientations and workshops” according to a news release.

The building is 12,000 sq. feet, with an open layout and staffed with knowledgeable receptionists to assist with questions.

Bakersfield College plans to continue upgrading the campus with the help of Measure J.