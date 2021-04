BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is holding a virtual express enrollment event Wednesday to help new and returning students enroll for the summer and fall semesters.

The enrollment event is happening from noon to 8 p.m. on BC’s website through the Student Information Desk. Counselors and support staff will be available to help participants with placement, financial aid and registering for classes that fit their needs and schedules.

To register, visit here.