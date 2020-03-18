Bakersfield College transitions all courses online; nearly all faculty now off campus

The Bakersfield College campus on Panorama Drive has turned into a ghost town due to the coronavirus outbreak.

President Sonya Christian said in an interview with 17 News today that there are currently no students on campus and largely no employees as well. The college has, for the most part, gone digital.

“It’s a very different physical campus right now, but there’s a very vibrant and emerging (virtual) campus,” she said. “Everything you would imagine happening on campus is now being done online. Bakersfield College is alive and well in the virtual environment.”

While the college transitioned most of its operations online last week, Christian said BC began preparing for the move in earnest at the beginning of March. This week, the college has focused on getting all of its employees to be able to work from home.

“We have over 1,000 employees and 40,000 students, so to really get this enterprise moved is no trivial task,” she said.

All classes — even more physical ones involving science labs and skills-based courses such as automotive and welding — are now being conducted online through the teleconferencing app Zoom, Christian said.

In addition, student resources such as counseling, advising, tutoring, financial aid are also currently available online.

Christian said the move has been a significant adjustment for students and employees, but said that so far the college has been up to the task and that the technology has been working well so far.

“It’s been pretty intense,” she said. “It’s difficult for students, it’s difficult for faculty. We’ve been doing business a certain way for years, for decades. Now we’re doing business in a different way.”

One aspect of the college that hasn’t gone online is the BC Food Pantry, where food is available for pickup on campus. A student can put in an order online, drive by the pantry and pick the food up. One person mans the pantry at any one time, Christian said.

Measure J construction projects are also still expected to move forward on the main campus. Christian said the architects and contractors think they may be able to get more done since the campus is mostly empty.

“The architects and contractors are going through their own processes of figuring out what does social distancing look like. How do we support the slowing down of the spread of the epidemic and continue?” she said.

Regardless of how long the COVID-19 outbreak continues, Christian said she believes the experience will have a lasting impact on how students are educated in the future.

“I think that life as we know it in the world is going to shift post-COVID 19,” she said. “My suspicion is that we’re going to have a lot more hybrid and online classes with a lot more technology being utilized effectively in the learning environment.”

Christian said that due to necessity, BC faculty are discovering tools to bring their classes online and that they’re “starting to recognize the power of these tools that they didn’t realize before.”

Christian said she’s proud of how fast the college acted to cancel events and begin moving instruction online.

“Bakersfield College has been ahead of the curve through the entire development of the epidemic,” she said. “To make this phenomenal shift is pretty significant. We will continue to be looking out to see how we can help the rest of the community. It’s going to take a whole community effort for a while.”