BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is set to swear in 25 recruits into office at the Correctional Officer Academy graduation ceremony on Sept. 22.

In a collaboration with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, BC created a 210-hour academy program that follows standards set by the Board of State and Community Corrections, according to organizers.

“I am immensely proud of the graduates of our Correctional Officer Academy at Bakersfield College. Their dedication, hard work, and commitment to upholding the highest standards in corrections have been truly inspiring. The Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) certificate they have earned is a testament to their readiness to serve and protect our communities. Todd Dearmore, BC’s Associate Professor for the Corrections Administration program

The theme for this year’s graduation ceremony is “Strength Through Unity,” and will be the second cohort to complete the BC program. Recruits will be pinned with their badges and sworn into office as Kern County Sheriff Detention Deputies.

The graduation ceremony will be held in the Indoor Performing Arts Theater starting at 10 a.m.