BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is scheduled to host multiple a one-day express enrollment events for new and returning students beginning next week.

Participating students will be able to receive help enrolling for the summer or fall semesters and apply for financial aid, according to the college.

Advisors and staff will be available to help students choose the right classes that best fit their schedules.

Upcoming Express Enrollment Events:

Wednesday, June 14, 2023: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Wednesday, June 28, 2023: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Wednesday, July 12, 2023: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Wednesday, July 26, 2023: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Wednesday, August 9, 2023: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

To sign up for the sessions, visit bakersfieldcollege.edu/registrationrocks