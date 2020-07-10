Bakersfield College to host virtual commencement Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College students will get their graduation day on Saturday with a virtual ceremony.

Students won’t be able to walk across a stage this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you will be able to see their faces on KGET.

KGET teamed up with Bakersfield College to host the college’s 106th commencement. More than 700 students will be recognized along with several programs the college has to offer.

The commencement will be broadcast on KGET TV 17 on Saturday, July 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will also stream live on our Facebook page.

The ceremony will air on our sister station Telemundo from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.