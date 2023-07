BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is scheduled to host multiple One-Day Express Enrollment events before the summer and spring semesters.

The express enrollment events are scheduled on July 12, July 26 and Aug. 9 all from noon to 5 p.m., according to officials.

Officials say advisors and staff will be available to help students with registering for the correct courses.

Participants can register on the Bakersfield College website.