BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is hosting a drive-in movie event Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The 2001 film, Shrek, is being played at BC’s Memorial Stadium parking lot. The event is free for BC students with the BCSGA Student Services Program/KVC sticker.

For non-students, the event costs $15 per car with a maximum of five individuals per car. Face masks must be worn if exiting the vehicle.

Tickets can be purchased at linktr.ee/bcsga. Tickets much be purchased before arriving.