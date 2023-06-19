BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is hosting a farmers market Tuesday for students, staff and the community.

The market opens at 10 a.m. outside of the Grace Van Dyke Bird Library and free fruits and vegetables will be available, according to organizers.

The farmers market is available through a partnership between Bakersfield College and the Community Action Partnership of Kern, according to organizers. The partnership began in January and has led to the monthly market on campus.

Organizers ask you to bring your own bag if you are able to.