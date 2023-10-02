BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield College Theater program is scheduled to host its 39th Annual Shakespeare Festival this month.

The festival is scheduled to take place from Oct. 4 to the 22 at the college’s Outdoor Theatre, according to organizers.

This year’s festival will feature three plays, according to organizers. The plays are “As You Like It” directed by Brian J. Sivesind, “The Winter’s Tale” directed by Cody Ganger and “Electricidad” directed by Cristina Goyeneche.

The first performance will be “The Winter’s Tale” on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m., according to organizers.

