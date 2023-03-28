BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s Public Safety Training Pathway will be holding two events in April to give the community a front-row seat into the world of local law enforcement.

According to a release from the college, the first event will be an open house that gives attendees an opportunity to visit BC’s law enforcement education classrooms.

The second event will be a “Coffee with a Cop” meet-and-greet, which will include a panel discussion with local agencies to discuss local law enforcement matters, organizers say.

The BC Public Safety Training Pathway open house will take place on April 14 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Weil Institute at 2100 Chester Avenue.

The “Coffee with a Cop” event will take place April 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the BC main campus at 1801 Panorama Drive.

Both events are free to the community.

Call 661-396-4106 or email tiffany.sagbohan@bakersfieldcollege.edu for more information.