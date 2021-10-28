Bakersfield College to honor veterans next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College will recognize and celebrate veterans on campus with various events during the month of November.

The celebration is an annual event for the college and will feature two virtual events and a school supply drive this year.

Nov. 10 – Peace and Military Service Zoom Seminar

BC’s Peace Initiative & Veterans Resource Center will host an online seminar on Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Veteran leaders in the community will share their stories of finding peace after military service and what it’s like being role models to other veterans looking to find peace.

You can register for the seminar here.

Nov. 18 – 30-Unit Coining Ceremony and Fall Grad Stole Ceremony

A virtual ceremony will be held by invitation-only for student veterans who have completed 30 units.

Nov. 23 – Stock the Locker Veteran School Supply Drive

The Stock the Locker Veteran School Supply Drive will be held on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Bakersfield College Parking Lot P3 parking lot on the corner of Panorama Drive and Mount Vernon Avenue. The drive will provide current and future veterans with basic school supplies. The community is invited to drop off supplies like pens, pencils, paper clips, folders, sticky notes, highlighters, notebooks, flash drives and more.