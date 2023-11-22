BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is set to honor the 16th Annual Sterling Silver Honorees in March 2024.

College officials say the event will honor the most impactful education supporter in Kern County.

This year’s honorees include:

California Resources Corporation, Corporate Philanthropist of the Year

Jeffrey and Amy Bell, Individual Philanthropists of the Year

Dolores Salgado, BC Foundation Service Medal

Community Partner Award, Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK)

The honorees will be honored on March 16, 2024 at the Bakersfield College Foundation’s 16th Annual Sterling Silver gala and dinner at the Renegade Event Center at the College’s main campus on Panorama Drive.

For Sterling Silver ticket or sponsorship details, call 661-395-4800 or visit supportbc.org.