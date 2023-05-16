BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is scheduled to host multiple One-Day Virtual Express Enrollment events for new and returning students throughout the summer months.

Advisors and staff will assist participants in enrollment, answering questions and register for the right classes that fit their needs and schedule for the Summer or Fall semesters, as well as, applying for financial aid.

Upcoming Express Enrollment Event dates:

-Wednesday, May 17, 2023: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

-Wednesday, May 31, 2023: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

-Wednesday, June 14, 2023: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

-Wednesday, June 28, 2023: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

-Wednesday, July 12, 2023: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

-Wednesday, July 26, 2023: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

-Wednesday, August 9, 2023: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

To sign up for the sessions and full details visit their website bakersfieldcollege.edu/registrationrocks