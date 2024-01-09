BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has announced plans for one-day express enrollment events before the beginning of the spring semester.

Anyone interested in taking classes at BC for the next semester is encouraged to attend either the virtual event or the in-person event.

According to BC, the virtual express enrollment event will be held Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The in-person express enrollment event will be held Thursday, Jan. 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the BC Southwest campus, located at 9400 Camino Media.

BC said staff members will be available to assist participants and provide more information on enrollment, student life, financial aid, counseling and more.

For more information, click here.